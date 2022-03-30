Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2028 Trends, Size, Opportunity & Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Application (Aerial Reconnaissance, Battlefield Management), Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct Sales), Technology, End User, and By Geography
The Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market is accounted for $49.22 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $91.72 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. High-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS) are aircraft, airships or balloons that fly in the stratosphere (12 miles to 31 miles above ground) and can provide a variety of services aver regional coverage areas. It is a category of unmanned aircraft that AeroVironment thinks could deliver a multitude of benefits to the commercial market through use of Internet of Things (IOT) and other technologies and concepts. HAPS offer advantageous propagation characteristics such as they can potentially efficiently deliver cost-effective broadband services and are also viable as suitable alternative infrastructure for long-term provision of broadband access to fixed or mobile users. The military segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth, as it offers mitigation strategy to the various security risks associated with shared military-commercial SATCOM services. A network of HAPS aircraft operating at an altitude of 20km offers localized, high performance services to military operations. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of HAPS because the of lack of key infrastructure to ensure telecommunication services in remote locations. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the expanding observation and security related applications and considerable ventures by privately owned businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market include AeroVironment Inc, Airbus SE, Alphabet Inc, Astigan Limited, AUGUR – RosAeroSystems, Composite Technology Team, Facebook, Lockheed Martin Corp, MAG Aerospace, Prismatic Ltd, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, TAO-Group, Thales Group, SoftBank, and The Boeing Co.
