Translation Company Tomedes Recognized with 3 ISO Certifications for Quality Services
The Certifications Solidify Tomedes’ Translation Quality Across the Language IndustryHOLON, ISRAEL, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomedes, a global language service provider and 2021 Clutch.co B2B Leader, announced that the company’s translation services now include three seals of ISO certification.
The International Organization for Standards (ISO) is the most prestigious, independent governing body that sets and rates operational standards for global industries.
To achieve this, Tomedes has undergone a rigorous, all-encompassing audit of its business operations. This protocol is designed to rate an organization for its attention to quality, including services, products, and staff.
“It’s an honor and a delight that our translation services have been recognized for our standards,” says Ofer Tirosh, the company’s CEO. “As I have emphasized to our community here at Tomedes, quality begets quality—our services inspire us to do the best work we can when we know we are putting out something we can be proud of.”
Tomedes is ISO certified in three categories of prime relevance to language and translation services:
ISO 17100:2015 is considered the gold standard of the language industry. It sets a high bar for major operational requirements to rate the quality and consistency of translation services operating on a global scale.
ISO 9001:2015 signifies that a translation company adheres to a rigorous quality management system, and its operations are marked with full international compliance. This certification also emphasizes a focus on customer satisfaction.
ISO 18587:2015 relates to the protocol concerning machine translation post-editing. Translations are processed through MT tools trained according to highly rated specifications, then fully scrutinized by human professional translators trained in best practices for handling MT output. Tomedes is one of the few providers to have attained this certification.
“These certifications are a significant milestone”, Tirosh continues. “We are pleased that we can offer our clients more tangible assurance of our commitment to quality.”
About Tomedes
Tomedes is a leading global provider of translation services in over 120 languages and 950+ language pairs. In 2007, CEO Ofer Tirosh saw the gaps in the then-underdeveloped translation industry, at a time when the internet was becoming more accessible to the public. His answer to this problem was Tomedes.
True to its goals since inception, Tomedes has grown into a multinational company with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, and have served 95,000+ business clients, with a 98% client satisfaction rate. This means that Tomedes stays true to its core value that the client is always at the heart of its philosophy.
Learn more about Tomedes at www.tomedes.com.
William Mamane
Tomedes Ltd.
+972 72-220-0700
support@tomedes.com
