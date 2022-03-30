Sabio Group announces expanded partnership with Google Cloud and Twilio
Sabio’s innovative solution integrates Twilio Flex with Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) suite of technologies
— Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer, Sabio Group
• Sabio’s technology allows CCAI to be deployed with any telephony platform from the cloud in a matter of minutes
• When used with Twilio Flex, CCAI supports contact centre agents with real-time AI support, pushing suggestions through Twilio’s programmable cloud-based contact centre platform
Sabio Group, the digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, has expanded its partnerships with Google Cloud and Twilio by building a new solution to rapidly deploy Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) across the Twilio Flex platform.
The new Sabio connector solution enables businesses to use the programmability of Twilio Flex to optimise their customer and agent experience, with conversational virtual agents powered-by Google Cloud’s Dialogflow CX, Agent Assist, and CCAI insights.
Stuart Dorman, Sabio’s Chief Innovation Officer, said: “This is an exciting next phase of our partnership with Google Cloud and Twilio and one that strongly showcases how AI can be used to transform customer experiences.
“At Sabio, we’re proud to be recognised as one of Google Cloud’s leading contact centre AI specialists in Europe. Our customer base is filled with organisations that we’ve helped benefit from Google Cloud CCAI. Throughout our partnership, we’ve enabled organisations to automate or deflect voice interactions, improve first call resolution and assist call centre agents with suggested responses, real-time knowledge suggestions, auto population of content and auto-summarisation of calls.
“We have been developing our own products around Twilio’s Programmable Voice combined with Google Cloud CCAI for the last two years and are excited to expand these capabilities to Twilio Flex. Our native integrations with Google Cloud provide customers with instant access to a world leading conversation AI platform. It is a testament to both the expertise and knowledge we possess internally around Twilio and Google Cloud technologies and capabilities, particularly relating to Google Cloud CCAI.”
Matt Rogers, Vice President of Market Development, Twilio, adds: “Organisations are seeing the power of AI in transforming customer service and delivering great customer engagement. The expansion of the partnership between Google Cloud, Sabio and Twilio enables customers to rapidly build, deploy, and iterate Google Cloud CCAI capabilities with the programmable power of Twilio Flex. Deploying this solution enables customers to deliver key enhancements using conversational virtual agents across all channels, with real-time assistance for agents, all via a single agent desktop and using CCAI insights to drive continuous improvements. The strengthened partnership enables a single cloud platform capable of delivering highly personalised and intelligent contact center capabilities - enabling delightful customer engagements.”
As a global specialist in CX and digital transformation technologies, Sabio delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support exceptional customer experiences.
Stuart added: “With our solution we can now deploy high powered virtual agents in the cloud in a matter of minutes, meaning organisations can see value from their investment immediately.
“And with pre-built dashboards, our customers can gain insights into the conversations that their customers are having with the CCAI virtual agent.
“We will continue to develop our solution to allow our customers to build and optimise complex Conversational AI solutions that exploit Google Cloud’s powerful AI and Twilio Flex platform to deliver effortless experiences for customers and contact centre advisors.”
