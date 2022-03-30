D Y Patil International School, Worli inaugurates innovative preschool ‘Mars1’ for young learners
BJP Leader and Former Maharashtra Minister inaugurates Mars1 preschool.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most prestigious educational institution, D Y Patil International School, has launched Mars1 Preschool, a pre-primary school that will foster young learners' discovery, inquiry, and learning. The preschool was inaugurated by the chief guest, Smt. Pankaja Munde in the presence of Chairperson Ms. Pooja Patil and Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chairman of the Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group on March 28, 2022
Mars1 Preschool is driven by its aim to provide every child with limitless learning in a happy atmosphere, building on the standard of excellence set by its parent brand.
The school’s founders understand that at this tender age, children have active imaginations and observations, a growing vocabulary, and an inherent curiosity that they seek to explore by thinking, seeing, hearing, or feeling. To satisfy the growing need for pre-primary education, the D Y Patil International School in Worli has launched the Mars1 Preschool for young learners, who will receive a high-quality education in a joyful and limitless learning environment.
Mars1 Preschool will make use of advanced technology in the form of a one-of-a-kind Interactive Learning Floor that encourages collaboration, communication, and creativity via play. This technology is an integral part of the Mars1 curriculum that exposes learners to auditory, visual, and kinaesthetic learning. Students can also meet and learn from Cubetto, a friendly, wooden robot that teaches children between the age of 3 and 5 to code. The young learners will arrange a sequence of instructions to create a program for Cubetto. As they do so, they will develop their computational thinking and problem-solving skills.
Along with an utmost focus on security, safety, and hygiene, Mars1 Preschool has created experiential centres for art, maths, geography, discovery, and language/literacy. The preschool ensures holistic development through visual arts, music, yoga, dance (music and movement), physical education, dramatic play, story narration, field trips, and value-added sessions by guest speakers.
Speaking at the launch, chief guest Pankaja Munde, said, "Mars1 Preschool provides a warm comforting environment given that it is the child’s first experience away from home and their parents. With passionate, caring, and qualified teachers, the preschool is equipped to provide the children with holistic hands-on learning in a child-friendly facility. It is good to see how the educational institutions are transforming at the grass-root level to help children shape their growth and development from a tender age."
“Young minds are always absorbing information, and just like a potter guides clay to becoming a masterpiece, we want to lead our students to excellence from the get-go. We believe that the education process should focus on absorbing knowledge with evolving technology rather than focusing on getting good grades, and with Mars1 Preschool, we endeavour to achieve that,” says Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil (Chairman, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group)
“Mars1 believes that young learners learn the best while at play and all activities and learning experiences are created based on this philosophy. Via our transdisciplinary approach to learning, young learners will have the chance to explore their individuality, become team players, get an understanding of the world and themselves. Efforts will also be made to instil global mindedness in them from an early age, to develop them into informed global citizens,” says Ms. Pooja Ajeenkya Patil (Chairperson & Founder, Mars1 Preschool)
