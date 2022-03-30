EPS Global Offers STMicroelectronics STM32 Secure Firmware Install Programming
Ready to Support SFI Provisioning for STM32 trusted Microcontrollers Worldwide to Enable Security on IoT Devices
We are delighted to be working with ST bringing STM32 SFI solution to customers worldwide - guaranteeing their IoT product is protected during manufacturing and secured in the field.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a leading IC Programming and Secure Provisioning solutions provider, today announced that as an ST Authorized Partner, it is ready to support STMicroelectronics’ secure firmware install (SFI) technology for their eligible STM32 microcontrollers. An early adopter implementing the STM32 SFI solution, EPS Global is offering this service to ST’s customers from its global network of secure programming centers. EPS joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program in January 2021.
— Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global
The outsourcing of product manufacturing enables OEMs to reduce their direct costs and concentrate on high added-value activities such as research and development and sales and marketing. However, adding more touchpoints to the manufacturing process inevitably increases risks. ST introduced the new STM32 SFI security concept to safeguard customers against misappropriation of their IP, meet impending security legislation for IoT devices, and protect those connected devices in the field.
STM32 SFI is a solution for secure manufacturing in third-party production environments that guarantees the authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality of the OEM firmware. It is available on STM32L4, STM32H7, STM32L5, STM32U5, and STM32WL microcontrollers and should soon be extended to additional STM32 platforms. SFI is a key component of the STM32Trust ecosystem and offers a complete toolset with the STM32 Trusted Package Creator software package to encrypt OEM binaries and the STM32HSM to transfer OEM credentials to the EPS Global Secure Provisioning facility.
EPS Global has the capability and capacity to securely provision the STM32 MCUs using SFI technology in a trusted environment, from a global network of secure programming centers.
“We are delighted to be working with ST in bringing their STM32 SFI solution to customers worldwide,” commented Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. “For customers, this has many benefits, including their ability to choose a proximate secure programming partner who can accelerate their time to market, reduce freight costs, and most importantly of course, guarantee their connected product is protected at all points in the manufacturing process and secured in the field.”
“The fast-growing adoption of our STM32 secure firmware install (SFI) demonstrates the high value it delivers to embedded developers and, with ST Authorized Partner EPS Global providing their services, speeds time-to-market and protects customer IP,” said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, STMicroelectronics Microcontroller Division.
About EPS Global
-------------------------
EPS Global has been working with PCB assemblers globally since 1999. EPS Global owns and operates 23 programming centers around the world, providing programming-as-a-service to Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, Top 20 OEMs and Top 50 Contract Manufacturers, offering high-quality, reliable, versatile and extremely prompt IC programming and tape & reel services. EPS Global has achieved ISO 9001, 14001, 27001, TS16949 and VDA 6.3 certifications in its state-of-the-art programming centers.
Ciara McCarthy
EPS Global
+353 1 803 8918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Secure Device Provisioning & IC Programming from EPS Global