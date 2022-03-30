Fluent-ADS Launch Virtual Reality Service for Home Owners

VR design by Fluent-ADS Fluent-ADS Logo

FLUENT-ADS are proud to announce that on the 7th March they officially launched their VR design service for home owners looking to extend or build a property.

“There is an assumption that this kind of technology is the preserve of high-end architecture alone. Fluent has developed our service proposition to be within the reach of the majority of homeowners. ” — Tom Millin, Director, Fluent-ADS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluent-ADS Launch Virtual Reality Service for Home OwnersTurning boring 2D floor plans into fully immersive 3D walk-through with the innovative architectural design service specifically for home owners.When it comes to planning and design, a traditional 2D floor plan provides a huge amount of detailed and critical information. Translating dimensions and use of space with, however, can often be a difficult to visualise and become a time-consuming process.As a result, Sunbury-on Thames based, FLUENT-ADS, an architectural design company used by hundreds of home owners in Surrey and the South East to complete design drawings and planning applications with local authorities, have developed an innovative new service allowing clients to view floor-plans as 3D designs prior to construction.FLUENT-ADS are proud to announce that on the 7th March they officially launched their VR design service for home owners looking to extend or build their property. After a successful trial over the past few months, this launch will allow customers to view their designs through a specially designed set of cardboard VR headsets or through the Oculus headset in our office.As well as a VR design consultation, much like the walk-through seen on the BBC program Your Home Made Perfect. This new service is designed so that homeowners can make the most of their space and design without multiple revisions.Head of VR Services, Georgina McLeod commented:“Our VR simulations offer the first-person interaction with a home design project. We’re putting our customers into the drawings and creating a digital recreation of the finished build. Nothing comes close in terms of the experience of being able to view a home renovation or building project quite like VR.For example, instead of trying to explain abstract concepts such as how light will move in a room, our VR service will allow our designers to demonstrate exactly how the addition of a skylight will improve light in a room and during the day.”Fluent-ADS Director, Tom Millin Added:“There is an assumption that this kind of technology is the preserve of high-end architecture alone. At Fluent we have developed our service proposition to be within the reach of the majority of homeowners. I’m so delighted to have received the positive feedback during testing and have huge pride in the team that will bring this innovative service to homeowners.By bringing together brilliant design with this pioneering technology, this will enable us to allow homeowners more control in the design process. It’ll also reduce frustration cutting down the time between drawing and planning submissions.”FLUENT VR, launches on 7th March and includes:VR/3D at home experience package includes:Interactive walk-through -• Via a screen share session, on the homeowners' desktop/handheld device, they will be able to take a tour of their own home in 3D whilst a designer takes them through each design change. This will allow clients to discuss design options and make real-time amendments so that by the end of the call they are confident in their plans.VR/3D model• Brings clients' designs to life, through our latest technology and with our skilled designers they will be able to view their new home in 3D via their desktop and navigate their own way around the space. This really does provide the ‘Wow’ factor.Immersive panoramas• Our panoramas can be viewed at home via the client's mobile and Fluent Google cardboard headset (supplied by Fluent) and provides an immersive experience, allowing the homeowner to scan around the room as if they were in their new space already.This virtual reality experience provides the opportunity to really understand how the new space will function. This is accessed via QR code.You can also cast what you’re seeing in VR to a computer screen 0r TV. This can be especially useful when conducting in-person meetings where not everyone has access to a Virtual Reality Headset.However, there is more to FLUENT VR than 3D walk-throughs. The software can also be used to create 360-degree virtual tours for developers and real estate professionals. This B2B virtual reality technology service will launch in April 2022FLUENT VR has become a leading provider of design and planning services for homeowners and developers for loft conversions, extensions and new builds. The adoption of this immersive tech for homeowners in the South East will see the business close the value gap between architects and architectural designers.You can request a demo, interview or more information on FLUENT-ADS VR’s service by calling PAUL RICHENS on 07966 913585 now. If you would prefer to submit questions by email, feel free to contact us at paul.richens@fluent-ads.co.uk

Fluent VR Service