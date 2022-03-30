Car (Vehicle) Subscription Market Growth 2021, Industry Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast Report by 2026

Car Subscription Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Car Subscription Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global car subscription market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026. A car subscription, or vehicle subscription service market, enables an individual to pay a recurring fee for using an automobile. As compared to leasing, these services are more flexible, offer roadside assistance, including maintenance and insurance costs, and the entailed terms are for a shorter time period. A car subscription service also allows the consumers to swap between cars from the ‘vehicle library’ on short notice. It is a more cost-effective solution in comparison to owning a car as these services do not require down payments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Car Subscription Market Trends:

The low financial liability associated with car subscription services is majorly contributing to the global market growth. The increasing penetration of third-party subscription service providers is further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, governments of various nations have been introducing stringent regulations to curb the consistent rise in carbon emissions, which has prompted car manufacturers to open subscriptions for their vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, the lack of appropriate public transportation infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Car Subscription Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:

• Carly Holdings Limited

• Cluno GmbH (Cazoo Limited)

• Cox Enterprises Inc.

• Facedrive Inc.

• Lyft Inc.

• Onto Ltd

• OpenRoad Auto Group

• The Hertz Corporation

• Wagonex Limited

• ZoomCar

Breakup by Service Providers:

• OEMs and Captives

• Independent/Third Party Service Provider

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• IC Powered Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Subscription Period:

• 1 to 6 Months

• 6 to 12 Months

• More Than 12 Months

Breakup by End-Use:

• Private

• Corporate

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

