R&E Green Janitorial CEO and 2020 Congressional Candidate Announces for Maryland U.S. Senate Race

Reba Hawkins, CEO and 2020 Congressional Candidate announces run for U.S. Senate Seat in Maryland.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owner and 2020 Congressional candidate Reba Hawkins announced her candidacy for Maryland’s United States Senate Seat. Reba is the CEO of R& E Green Janitorial Services and was a candidate for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional Seat in 2020. Hawkins’ background as a small business owner who has weathered both the best of times and the worst of times makes her uniquely qualified to represent Maryland in the United States Senate.

Hawkins stated “ I am running on an American First Platform. American First means that we take care of our homeless veterans. That we do everything we can to take care of our children stuck in failing school systems. And that we do everything in our power to ensure every opportunity for economic advancement is available to every American that wants it and works hard for it. We take care of our homeless and disabled veterans.”

“Marylanders are under attack daily by out of control inflation, failing infrastructure, and having to fight to just make ends meet. We need new leadership in Washington D.C. that actually represents the interests of Marylanders,” she continued.

Senior Advisor Eugene Craig III added “I am excited about Reba’s candidacy. She has spent her entire adult life creating opportunities for Marylanders, and is ready to do it again. I am excited to work with her because she is a job creator, and understands what it’s like to be that lifeline for people that really need an opportunity. She is the U.S. Senator Maryland needs.”

Advisor Jim Dornan added “ In my time of working with candidates across the country, very few of them have created the jobs and given the opportunities that Reba has to the community. Reba employed 200 employees--many of them homeless veterans, single moms, and youth just looking to make an honest buck. We need more of this, instead of what is coming out of Washington right now. I am excited to help get her elected.”

More Information can be found at Rebaformaryland.com