SpanIdea partners with premier academic research institutes for 5G Research and Development

SpanIdea, a premier product engineering company has partnered with IIT Roorkee and IIIT Bangalore, India, for the 5G research and development.
SpanIdea’s collaboration with premium academia is exciting and enhances the wireless offering of SpanIdea, a broader 5G NR road map hereon”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever increasing demand for bandwidth, reliability and efficiency have led to development of 5G as the network technology to deliver extremely low latency (< 10 milliseconds), high reliability/availability (99.9999%) and high performance (> 1Gbps). As a multi-layered communication service framework, 5G is a combination of technologies including 5G NR (New Radio), LTE (Long Term Evolution), among others. 5G NR specifies several signals and Physical channels that are responsible for the communication between 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) and the user equipment devices (UEs). These signals and physical channels are used for the Downlink (DL) and Uplink (UL) communication.
— Manikandan N, Practice Head SpanIdea
Bhagirath Choudhary, CEO at SpanIdea said, “SpanIdea is focused on building solutions for the Next Generation Wireless (as a member of Telecom Infra Project) & Broadband technologies centered around WIFI/LTE/5G. SpanIdea is engaged with the top telecom service providers to deliver smart, reliable and high-performance solution with use cases from Industry 4.0, Connected/Autonomous Mobility, Advanced Healthcare among others”.
Prof. Ekant Sharma, IIT Roorkee and Prof. Prem Singh, IIIT Bangalore said, “As part of this partnership, SpanIdea, IIT Roorkee and IIIT Bangalore will promote 5G NR research. The key objective of this effort is to design 3GPP Release-15 compliant 5G NR PHY layer algorithms for Physical Uplink Control Channel’’.
Promoting 5G research in partnership with premier academia research institutes (namely, IIT Roorkee and IIIT Bangalore) is aligned with the Government of India's 'Make-in-India' initiative.
About SpanIdea: a premier product engineering service delivery leader, with
• Multiple active engagements with Telecom/Network Service Providers for integration, validation, and certification.
• Licensable Physical layer and other 5G building blocks (L2/L3) including test bench and long-term support.
• Time bound engagement models from integration to certification.
