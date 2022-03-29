A modern power plant put into operation

UZBEKISTAN, March 29 - A modern thermal power plant in Tashkent region has been put into operation and a project to build a similar plant in Syrdarya region has been launched during the visit of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Uzbekistan. The projects are being implemented by the Turkish company Cengiz Enerji.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dwelling on the significance of the projects, noted that these complexes have become a clear embodiment of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey in the economic sphere. It was emphasized that in the last year alone, 5 large energy projects were implemented together with Turkish companies that are in demand by the dynamically developing economy of Uzbekistan. In particular, the total capacity of these stations, including today’s projects, will reach 1.4 thousand megawatts.

It was noted that due to the modernization of the energy sector of Uzbekistan until 2026, 20 projects worth $12 billion will be launched based on public-private partnership. These projects will provide an additional 71 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year will be saved.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked the engineers and builders who took part in the construction of the power plant. Then, Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by pressing a symbolic button, launched the thermal power plant in Qibray district and launched the construction of the thermal power plant in Khavast district. The capacity of the thermal power plant built in Qibray district of Tashkent region is 240 megawatts. The power plant will generate 2 billion kilowatt-hours of energy per year. The capacity of the new thermal power plant in Khavast district of Syrdarya region will be 220 megawatts. It will generate 1.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Source: UzA