Documents signed to strengthen the strategic partnership

UZBEKISTAN, March 29 - Documents were signed following the talks at the highest level.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Statement following the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In addition, 9 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Including:

– Agreement on Preferential Trade;

– Protocol on the advance exchange of information on the movement of goods and vehicles across state borders;

– Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in labor and employment;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the forensic examination;

– Memorandum of Understanding in construction;

– Action Plan for 2022-2023 between Ministries of Health;

– Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan National News Agency and the Anadolu Agency of Turkey and others.

Source: UzA