Documents signed to strengthen the strategic partnership
UZBEKISTAN, March 29 - Documents were signed following the talks at the highest level.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Statement following the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
In addition, 9 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey.
Including:
– Agreement on Preferential Trade;
– Protocol on the advance exchange of information on the movement of goods and vehicles across state borders;
– Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in labor and employment;
– Memorandum of Cooperation in the forensic examination;
– Memorandum of Understanding in construction;
– Action Plan for 2022-2023 between Ministries of Health;
– Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan National News Agency and the Anadolu Agency of Turkey and others.
Source: UzA