Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,693 in the last 365 days.

Documents signed to strengthen the strategic partnership

UZBEKISTAN, March 29 - Documents were signed following the talks at the highest level.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Statement following the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In addition, 9 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Including:

– Agreement on Preferential Trade;

– Protocol on the advance exchange of information on the movement of goods and vehicles across state borders;

– Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in labor and employment;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the forensic examination;

– Memorandum of Understanding in construction;

– Action Plan for 2022-2023 between Ministries of Health;

– Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan National News Agency and the Anadolu Agency of Turkey and others.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Documents signed to strengthen the strategic partnership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.