Jet Fuel Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2029

Jet Fuel Market

Increase in demand for air cargo transport and rise in number of low-cost carriers (LCCs) globally are the key factors to drive the growth of jet fuel market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for air cargo transport, rise in number of low-cost carriers (LCCs) globally, and surge air passenger traffic are the key factors anticipated to propel the jet fuel market growth in the coming years. Stronger economic development in recent past has led to increase in air passenger traffic, which, in turn, drives the growth of the jet fuel market. Moreover, declining travel rates in recent years have contributed to the expansion of the airline industry. Hence, aircraft are handled more effectively to cater to the rising demand of jet fuel. In addition, many countries are increasing their budgets for defense to strengthen national stability. Furthermore, the military sector is one of the major consumers of jet fuel. Thus, a large portion of aircraft fuel consumption is sponsored by commercial carriers led by military and private jets, offering remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7248

Increase in concerns about aviation industry pollution and policy efforts by government in emerging economies to minimize aviation pollution are projected to create substantial potential opportunities for renewable jet fuel. In the airline industry, of which jet fuel is a key component, bilateral cooperation among nations to build a better world by enhancing the standard of living is essential. Competitive crude oil prices, disposable income from middle-class families, development of the e-commerce industry, and increase in global trade significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market.

In addition, increase in per capita income in emerging countries and rise in travel have driven the growth of the aviation industry, which, in turn, has resulted in a dramatic rise of global air passenger traffic. Improved air connectivity is further boosting the demand for logistics around the world. Consequently, economic development and rise in global passenger volume augment the growth of the commercial airline market, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the global jet fuel industry. Rise in penetration of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), implementation of stringent emission policies, and increase in deliveries of piston engine aircraft are projected to raise demand for aviation gasoline (AVGAS) in the coming years, with a marginal impact on the jet fuel industry.

Companies covered in the jet fuel market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (India), BP Plc. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (the Netherlands), Vitol (U.S.), Allied Aviation Services, Inc. (U.S.), Valero Marketing and Supply (U.S.), PJSC Gazprom Neft (Russia), and Conoco Phillips (U.S.)

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Global jet fuel market is expecting a slowdown during the starting couple of years of forecasted period owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various countries have implemented lockdown, which has led to shutdown of factories in scores of cities and provinces across the world, thus leading to predictions of a sharp slowdown in the output from airline industry to petroleum industries. Travel restrictions and lockdown have an impact on the outlook of the airline industry's near-term forecasts; however, a significant change in lifestyles and transportation behavior could permanently upend the air travel market and its fuel demand. Jet fuel industry is anticipated to get directly affected for the next one or two years, if the growth of the travelling industry declines, as it is one of the major consumers of jet fuel. Moreover, companies are dealing with missing sales and disrupted supply chains as production activities shutdown.

Request Customization [ "COVID-19 impact" ]: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7248?reqfor=covid

Key segments covered

By Fuel Grade

Jet A-1

Jet A

Jet B

Other Grades

By Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Business Aircraft

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of LAMEA)

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global jet fuel industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global jet fuel market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global jet fuel market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.