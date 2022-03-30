3 Icons Wrapping Up Women's History Month in Oyemwen
Lizzo, Claire Sulmers, and Ashley Nicole Black wear Atlanta-based Designer, Oyemwen
Oyemwen designs empower and celebrate all women.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global superstar Lizzo is all things pretty and pink! In her new Amazon Prime Video show, "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" she is teaching women of all different sizes to be 100% confident while wearing Oyemwen, a brand which at its core values size inclusivity. In the oﬃcial trailer for the show, which premiered on March 25th, Lizzo is seen wearing the Oyemwen Pink Custom Tulle Robe, which is available for purchase through Oyemwen’s website. This style, like most Oyemwen designs, is a statement piece meant to instantly boost one’s confidence, and make them look and feel beautiful. The pink tulle robe is one of Oyemwen’s best sellers - it is flowy, whimsical, and absolutely luxurious. The Oyemwen Custom Tulle Robe is priced at $295, and is also available in Black, Nude, and Emerald Green. Oyemwen oﬀers sizes XS to 5XL, and customizable add-ons for all designs.
— Oyemwen Oriakhi
Editor-in-chief of Fashion Bomb Daily Claire Sulmers, who is known for having impeccable taste and style, was also spotted in Oyemwen earlier this month. Claire appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on March 14th wearing the Oyemwen Back to Business Fuchsia Power Suit, and Kelly immediately praised her look with words like, “you look fabulous! OMG you look stunning.. so beautiful..” which is a reaction synonymous with wearing an Oyemwen design. The Back to Business Fuchsia Power Suit vibrant 3 piece power suit with blazer, pants, and tulle vest is priced at $690, and is available in sizes 0 to 28.
Last but certainly not least, on March 13th Ashley Nicole Black graced the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in an Oyemwen dress. Black is an award winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, and is best known for Ted Lasso, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Black was photographed walking the red carpet in the Oyemwen Holiday Pleated Maxi Dress. This holographic blue/purple maxi dress is priced at $295, and is available for purchase on Oyemwen’s website. Sizes range from XS to 5XL.
Oyemwen is a custom ready to wear brand that specializes in unique special occasion garments. The brand features an array of whimsical must-have designs, and oﬀers a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes. Nigerian designer Oyemwen Oriakhi is based in Atlanta, and started her brand four years ago. Oyemwen’s designs focus on building confidence, and creating beautiful fantasies for women that they may otherwise struggle to find.
Oyemwen has had several appearances in the media and on red carpets, and has been worn by celebrities such as Lizzo, Yung Miami, Amber Riley, and Real Housewives Marlo Hampton, Nene Leaks, Porsha Williams, and Margaret Josephs. Oyemwen embodies the ultimate feminine luxury for all shapes at an aﬀordable price, and the fashion industry will certainly be seeing more of this trailblazing designer.
Every year, March is designated as a time to celebrate and honor women’s contribution to society, although 31 days aren’t nearly enough. Oyemwen is a brand that celebrates women every day. The brand provides beauty, confidence, and empowerment to all women.
Every available design by Oyemwen can be purchased through their website. Oyemwen will be releasing a new "April Edit" soon, and a "Mommy and Me" edit shortly after. There is so much in store for this amazing brand.
Oyemwen Oriakhi
Oyemwen LLC
inquiries@oyemwen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - Official Trailer