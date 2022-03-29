Governor Cooper Announces Nomination of Special Superior Court Judge

NORTH CAROLINA, March 29 - Raleigh

Mar 29, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper announced today the nomination of Judge Tenisha Jacobs to serve as Special Superior Court Judge with a designation to the Business Court. She has been nominated to serve as a Special Superior Court Judge to fill the vacancy that was created on December 30, 2021.

“The Business Court plays a critical role in North Carolina’s justice system, and Judge Jacobs has demonstrated the leadership skills and legal knowledge throughout her career that will make her a great addition to this court,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for her willingness to serve.”

Judge Jacobs currently serves as General Counsel to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Previously, she was an Administrative Law Judge at the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings and a Special Deputy Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law and her Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center.

