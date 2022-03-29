Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,651 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Announces Nomination of Special Superior Court Judge

NORTH CAROLINA, March 29 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper announced today the nomination of Judge Tenisha Jacobs to serve as Special Superior Court Judge with a designation to the Business Court. She has been nominated to serve as a Special Superior Court Judge to fill the vacancy that was created on December 30, 2021.

“The Business Court plays a critical role in North Carolina’s justice system, and Judge Jacobs has demonstrated the leadership skills and legal knowledge throughout her career that will make her a great addition to this court,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for her willingness to serve.”

Judge Jacobs currently serves as General Counsel to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Previously, she was an Administrative Law Judge at the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings and a Special Deputy Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law and her Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Announces Nomination of Special Superior Court Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.