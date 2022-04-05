Dr. George Erickson Releases 2022 update of "Unintended Consequences"
The Thorium Network Serializes Dr. George Erickson's " Unintended Consequences :the lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change .
Earlier this year The Thorium Network launched the Unintended Consequences series based on the work of Dr. George Erickson.”BAAR, MA, SWITZERLAND, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thorium Network Of Switzerland has selected Dr. George Erickson's, "Unintended Consequences: the lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change," to help educate people on the need for safe,carbon-free nuclear power, particularly when fueled with safe, highly efficient Thorium.
Dr.Erickson of Eveleth, Minnesota,USA is a best-selling author, former VP of the American Humanist Association, a member of the National Center for Science Education and a member of a group of 90 independent energy and environment professionals who are deeply concerned about climate change. His writing has been praised by Dr.James Hansen, the former Chief Climate Scientist at NASA as well as many others.
The Thorium Network is serializing Dr. Erickson's book and can be found on the website of The Thorium Network :
https://thethoriumnetwork.com/2022/01/02/launching-the-unintended-consequences-series/
The complete book can be downloaded for free from www.tundracub.com.
