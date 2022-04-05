Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,876 in the last 365 days.

Dr. George Erickson Releases 2022 update of "Unintended Consequences"

Beer And Bananas , Want To Know What It's Really All About ? Unintended Consequences Will Keep You Informed .

The Thorium Network Serializes Dr. George Erickson's " Unintended Consequences :the lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change .

Earlier this year The Thorium Network launched the Unintended Consequences series based on the work of Dr. George Erickson.”
— Dusya Lyubovskaya
BAAR, MA, SWITZERLAND, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thorium Network Of Switzerland has selected Dr. George Erickson's, "Unintended Consequences: the lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change," to help educate people on the need for safe,carbon-free nuclear power, particularly when fueled with safe, highly efficient Thorium.

Dr.Erickson of Eveleth, Minnesota,USA is a best-selling author, former VP of the American Humanist Association, a member of the National Center for Science Education and a member of a group of 90 independent energy and environment professionals who are deeply concerned about climate change. His writing has been praised by Dr.James Hansen, the former Chief Climate Scientist at NASA as well as many others.

The Thorium Network is serializing Dr. Erickson's book and can be found on the website of The Thorium Network :

https://thethoriumnetwork.com/2022/01/02/launching-the-unintended-consequences-series/


The complete book can be downloaded for free from www.tundracub.com.

Dr. Erickson can be contacted at
tundracub7@gmail.com.


CEO,

Jeremiah Josey

Contact@TheThoriumNetwork.com

P: +41-33-588-0002
F: + 41-31-528-0349

https://linktr.ee/thethoriumnetwork

https://thethoriumnetwork.com/2022/01/02/launching-the-Unintended-consequences-series/


The Thorium Network

Launching the Unintended Consequences Series

To start the new year we will be publishing episodes from the book " unintended Consequences : The Lie that killed Millions and accelerated Climate Change ", by best selling science author...

JEREMIAH JOSEY
The ThoriumNetwork
+41 33 588 00 02
Contact@TheThoriumNetwork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Dr. George Erickson Releases 2022 update of "Unintended Consequences"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.