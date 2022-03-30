Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.29.22

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Le-Quyen Nguyen, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Energy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Nguyen has been Chief of Staff to Chair David Hochschild at the California Energy Commission since 2019. She was Interim Chief of Staff to Vice Chair Siva Gunda at the California Energy Commission from 2021 to 2022 and Manager of the Supply Analysis Office at the California Energy Commission, Energy Assessments Division in 2019. Nguyen was an Advisor to Commissioner Karen Douglas at the California Energy Commission from 2015 to 2019. She held multiple positions at the California Energy Commission, Renewable Energy Division from 2007 to 2014, including Energy Commission Specialist III, II and I, Associate Energy Specialist and Energy Analyst. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $161,400. Nguyen is a Democrat.

Jonathan Moscone, 57, of San Francisco, has been appointed Director of the California Arts Council. Moscone has been Chief Producer of Yerba Buena Center for the Arts since 2015 and a Member of the California Arts Council since 2020. He was Artistic Director of the California Shakespeare Theater from 2000 to 2015. He is a member of the board of Alice Waters’ Edible Schoolyard Project, the Chinese Culture Center’s Board of Directors and the Lorraine-Hansberry Theater Board of Directors. Moscone earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing from the Yale School of Drama. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,428. Moscone is a Democrat.

Jennifer Lim, 51, of Citrus Heights, has been appointed Deputy Director of External Affairs, Communications and Outreach at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Lim has been Deputy Director at the California Emergency Medical Authority since 2013. Lim was an Assistant Director of Legislation and Communications/Public Information Officer at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2013, where she was Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Training Officer and Americans with Disabilities Consultant from 1997 to 2000. Lim held several positions at the Benson Enterprises and Mourning Hope from 1997 to 2007, including Consultant and Executive Director. She was a Research Publications Specialist/Public Information Officer at the Solano County Office of Education from 2000 to 2002. Lim earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership and Human Resources from Chapman University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,508. Lim is registered without party preference.

Elena Lee Reeder, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Lee Reeder has been a Trustee of Reclamation District 1000 since 2019, where she has been Vice President since 2020. She was appointed as an Alternate to the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency in 2019 and as a Sitting Member in 2022. She was a Partner at Leeder Strategies LLC from 2017 to 2020, Press Secretary for the Office of State Assemblymember David Chiu from 2016 to 2017 and Press Secretary and Legislative Aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Cristina Garcia from 2013 to 2016. Lee Reeder was Scheduler and Legislative Aide for the Office of State Senator Leland Yee from 2010 to 2013. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Lee Reeder is a Democrat.

Christina Jaromay, 44, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. Jaromay has been Director of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for the City of Lodi since 2021. She was Partnerships Division Chief at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 2016 to 2021 and Contract Manager there from 2010 to 2016. Jaromay was Lead Client Services Liaison at Comtek Computer Systems from 2005 to 2010 and Crew Leader at MKTG from 2005 to 2009. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jaromay is a Democrat.

Leland C. Adams III, 65, of Downieville, has been reappointed to the Commission on State Mandates, where he has served since 2017. Adams has served on the California State Historical Resources Commission since 2018. He has been a County Supervisor for the Sierra County Board of Supervisors since 2009. Adams was Sheriff and Coroner for Sierra County from 1988 to 2007. He served in several positions at the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office from 1979 to 1988, including Sergeant and Deputy Sheriff. He is a member of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, California State Association of Counties, Rural County Representatives of California, Sierra County Historical Society and Downieville Museum. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Adams is a Democrat.

Bates Troy Bowers Jr., 71, of Lockeford, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association (San Joaquin County Fair Board). Bowers was Chief Executive Officer at the Amador County Fair from 2007 to 2019. He was Deputy Manager II at the San Joaquin County Fair from 1992 to 2005. Bowers held several positions at the Department of Transportation, District 10 from 2005 to 2007, including Program Analyst and Public Information Officer. Bowers served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1973. Bowers is a member of the Plymouth Foothills Rotary Club. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bowers is a Democrat.

Monet Allen, 57, of Montague, has been appointed to the 10th District Agricultural Association (Siskiyou County Fair Board). Allen has been Secretary and Partner at CLT Logging Inc. since 1997. She is a board member of the Siskiyou Family YMCA. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Allen is a Republican.

Alyssa C. Burrone, 31, of Fort Jones, has been appointed to the 10th District Agricultural Association (Siskiyou County Fair Board). Burrone has been a Teacher at Etna Elementary School since 2021, where she has been Varsity Girls Basketball Coach since 2017. Burrone was a Client Services Manager at the Banner Bank from 2016 to 2021. She was Front Desk and Computer Resource Technician at Shasta Regional Medical Group from 2014 to 2016. Burrone is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Shasta and Vice President of Scott Valley Pleasure Park. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Burrone is registered without party preference.

Arturo Barajas Jr., 29, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association (Sacramento County Fair Board). Barajas has been a Government Affairs Manager at FanDuel Group since 2021. He was Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture from 2019 to 2021. Barajas was a Legislative Aide at the Office of State Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula from 2016 to 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barajas is a Democrat.

Evan V. Corder, 34, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association (Sacramento County Fair Board). Corder has been Principal at Redwood Public Affairs since 2021. He was Vice President of Public Affairs at DeBoo Communications from 2019 to 2021. He held several positions in the Office of State Assemblymember Rob Bonta from 2015 to 2019, including Chief of Staff and Legislative Director. Corder was a Legislative Aide at the Office of State Assemblymember Henry T. Perea from 2011 to 2015. Corder is a member of the Asian Pacific Islander Capitol Association and California Latino Capitol Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Corder is a Democrat.

Serina Correa, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association (Sacramento County Fair Board). Correa has been Director of Finance for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California since 2020. She was Director of Operations for Health Access California from 2018 to 2019. Correa was a Communications Operations Manager at the Public Policy Institute of California from 2014 to 2018. She participated in the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality Leadership Institute in 2018. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Community Development from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Correa is a Democrat.

Denise A. Tugade, 31, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association (Sacramento County Fair Board). Tugade has been a Government Relations Advocate at SEIU-UHW since 2020. She was Legislative Director at the Office of State Assemblymember Christy Smith from 2019 to 2020. Tugade was a Legislative Aide at the Office of State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez from 2018 to 2019. She was a Mail Tree Program and Assembly Democrats Volunteer Coordinator for the Christy Smith for Assembly Campaign in 2018. Tugade held several positions at the Office of State Assemblymember Monique Limon from 2017 to 2018, including Legislative Assistant and Communications Director. She held several positions at Cambria Solutions Inc. from 2015 to 2017, including Senior Associate, AGILE, Human Centered Design Lead and Social Media Manager. Tugade was District Coordinator at DelAgua Health Ltd in 2014. She was a Public Relations Consultant at Planet Risk in 2014. Tugade is a member of the Feminist Democrats of Sacramento, Young Asian American Pacific Islander Sacramento Democrats, New Leaders Council, Asian Pacific Islander Capitol Association and Barkada Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tugade is a Democrat.

