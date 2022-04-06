Cynthia Occelli, Famed Entrepreneur and Author, Honors Women's History Month in Multiple Episodes of Her Newest Podcast

Cynthia Occelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Occelli, famed entrepreneur and author, has been helping women put themselves first in her newest podcast, REWRITTEN. In celebration of Women's History Month, Occelli has released numerous podcasts specifically aimed at empowering women to reach for their dreams, stand up for themselves, and give themselves permission to prioritize their well-being over everyone else's.

"Before a woman lives the life she was meant to live she lives the life she was taught to want," states Occelli. "In our masculine patriarchy, we've been taught that having it all means doing it all. It's time for that to end. In this podcast, I will help you unlock your feminine essence and allow it to create real success--the kind you choose--in your life."

Occelli continues, "It's time to resurrect your inner Venus. Are you fully embodying the sexy goddess you are? Is it hard to find love? Are you too [insert perceived flaw here] to attract a wonderful partner? Are all the good ones taken? What other false stories do you tell yourself about love?"

In REWRITTEN, Occelli shatters limiting beliefs about love and gives female listeners a 30-day practice to become the sexiest women in the world. She wants those to wake up from the trance of scarcity and embrace the love of their life.

"Most of us were taught to do, do, do. We learned that if we constantly do for others we'll be good mothers, sisters, friends, and of course, lovers. In fact, the more we do, the more words of affirmation and admiration will be used to describe us," continues Occelli. "We'll be things like wonderful, generous, kind, nice, amazing, a saint, an angel, a superwoman, so smart, and a good person.

Ocelli concludes, "Now don't get me wrong, I believe in giving, supporting, helping, and loving. The problem is that we're not taught to give this to ourselves first. Women everywhere believe that it's somehow okay, or even admirable, to be at the bottom of their own priority lists. Some of us aren't even consistently on those lists at all. And quietly (at least at first) we wonder why we feel so uninspired, bored, tired, and unfulfilled. And then, guess what? We feel bad for not being grateful enough. It's time for this toxic, unloving, never going to fix itself, cycle to end."

In Occelli's podcast, she also shares the way out of this joy-sapping cycle. Listen and start living a life that feels fulfilling and restorative today. Enough is enough. It's time to start receiving, enjoying, and expanding