Soccer Media's portfolio includes TREBEL's premium advertising inventory exclusively for Mexico.
We are very proud to share with you that we have closed an exclusive strategic alliance between Soccer Media and TREBEL Music starting in 2022.
Thanks to Soccer Media's leadership in the Mexican sports and entertainment market for the past 15 years, Soccer Media's portfolio now includes TREBEL's premium advertising inventory exclusively for our clients in Mexico.
TREBEL Music is the only ad-supported application in the world that allows users to download music in exchange for consuming ads.
In TREBEL, users interact with advertising messages through TREBEL's exclusive native units and IAB-standard video and display spaces with high engagement and the best performance in the industry.
Through a proprietary business model, TREBEL offers a huge catalog that includes today's biggest hits and the music library of the world's leading record labels such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Merlin and many others.
Today, brands are looking to offer rewards and added value to enrich the consumer experience and guarantee recurrence; with TREBEL, your brand can offer a music service to maximize loyalty and build digital relationships that maximize loyalty and return on advertising investment.
We invite you to download TREBEL from your favorite app store and join the millions of Mexicans who have recognized our product with an industry leading 4.8/5 star rating.
Our team will be in touch with you soon to present this product that is breaking all paradigms in the way we listen to music and in the way we help brands to generate connections with their customers through the passion point of music.
