Announcement: Mixed-Use Commercial Property In Tulare, CA
A rare opportunity to own and run your business right next door to your home. Beautiful lifestyle in the city of Tulare, CA: 4620 Avenue 228, Tulare, CA 93274TULARE, CA, TULARE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irina Hill and Robert Weichelt, two independent contractors of eXp Realty, are excited to spotlight one of the real estate opportunities in Tulare County. Such properties do not come to the market often. This hard-to-find, live-work, the mixed-use investment opportunity is located in a high drive-by traffic location. The house and the market next to it will allow the new lucky owner to run their business right next door to their home.
The address of the property is 4620 Avenue 228, Tulare, CA 93274. The total square footage of the building is 2,850 square feet: the house is 1,214 square feet, the shop/market is 1,214 square feet and the garage is 422 square feet. All this is on a 12,437 square feet lot.
The house has been remodeled recently and is ready for the new owners/tenants to move in. Everything is brand-new! The open floor plan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious living room, and formal dining room create a peaceful oasis right next to the business.
The Shop/Market has some refrigeration equipment already installed. There are a lot of local farmers in the vicinity who would appreciate the convenience of the location of this business. It could also be converted into a local cafe.
The property will be sold using the Online “Transparent” Offers Platform belonging to Robert Weichelt and his team. It is designed to make it easy for the buyers and their agents to submit offers online and to compete for the property without guessing about the other offers. All offers are disclosed to the registered buyers. The offers can be submitted here.
The system makes the lives of the sellers easier, too. Per the sellers’ request, there will be only one open house, which is scheduled for April 2nd. The buyers can register here, which will allow for a more organized open house and will make it easier for the agents to conduct the showings.
“Everybody wins when we use our platform. The buyers know exactly what they are competing against since they see other offers and they even get to meet other buyers in person during the open house. The sellers can avoid the inconvenience of the multiple open houses and still get the highest price for their property.”- Said Hill
Tulare is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley. The city is named for Tulare Lake, which once used to be the largest freshwater lake west of the Great Lakes. The city’s location amidst Stockton, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Francisco ports makes Tulare a hub for product movement, which adds benefits to its agricultural community and good prospects for real estate investors.
About Irina
Irina is a Senior Real Estate Specialist and a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist with the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing. She helps people with their life transition. Irina works directly with seniors and specialists such as mortgage experts, financial planners, and healthcare professionals to evaluate how her services can improve the lives of her clients. She is a CPA with an MBA from Pepperdine University. Besides many years of tax and financial planning experience, Irina also offers unique marketing expertise learned through her real estate career and education. Less than 1% of Realtors obtain both Senior Real Estate Specialist and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Designations, which Irina acquired in order to better serve her clients’ needs.
About Robert
Robert has been in the real estate industry since 1986. His expertise spans transaction sales, broker management, and real estate finance. A true professional, Robert offers experienced buyer and seller representation. In addition to legendary customer service, his experience is unmatched in the industry, and his commitment to the best technological tools ensures the success of your purchase or sale.
Irina Hill and Robert Weichelt are independent contractors of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc., or any related subsidiary.
