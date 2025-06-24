Serenity Wealth Management Talks About Innovative Investment Strategies with Alternative Momentum Algorithms

Serenity Wealth Management Logo Follow The Market Momentum

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity Wealth Management , a leading independent fiduciary financial advisory firm, is championing a fresh approach to investment, guiding clients beyond traditional buy-and-hold strategies to harness the power of alternative momentum-following algorithms. Led by Curtis Hill, Certified Financial Planner™ and founder of Serenity Wealth Management, the firm is committed to aiding clients in navigating today's volatile markets with informed and innovative solutions.**Embracing Alternative Investments**Traditional investment advice often emphasizes the long-term, buy-and-hold methodology, typically benefiting the major Wall Street firms, not the investors. However, these practices do not always align with individual investors' needs, particularly in an unstable market environment. Curtis Hill remarks, "Investors deserve strategies that capitalize on market trends in real-time, rather than relying solely on potentially flawed long-term projections."Serenity Wealth Management advocates for the inclusion of computer-generated, momentum-following algorithmic systems, which can dynamically adjust to market changes, offering opportunities to avoid loss during downturns while capitalizing on upward trends. These systems enable proactive investment management, adapting swiftly to ensure financial growth and stability.**Exploring New Frontiers in Investment **Curtis Hill asserts, "Our focus on alternative investments, including momentum algorithms, empowers investors to make the most of current market conditions. By educating our clients and diversifying their portfolios, we help them stay ahead of market fluctuations, securing their financial future."** About Serenity Wealth Management **Founded on the principle of delivering "Not the Same Old Advice," Serenity Wealth Management offers planning-based wealth management services for individuals, families, and small businesses. The firm is known for its educational approach, ensuring clients are well-informed to make strategic financial decisions.Operating in conjunction with Portfolio Medics, LLC, a registered investment advisor, Serenity Wealth Management leverages itself as a pivotal resource for those seeking innovative investment strategies. Curtis and Irina Hill’s dual licensure as insurance agents allows them to offer a broad range of financial solutions, free from bias and tailored to optimize each client’s fiscal position.** About Curtis Hill** - As a Certified Financial Planner™, Curtis brings extensive expertise and a commitment to providing ethical and insightful financial guidance. With rigorous training overseen by the CFP board, Curtis ensures that clients receive top-tier investment advice tailored to their specific needs.**About Irina Hill** - Complementing Curtis's expertise, Irina Hill, CPA, MBA, plays a crucial role in the firm. Her background as a Certified Public Accountant equips her with the knowledge to offer comprehensive financial planning services. Irina’s detailed approach to financial strategies ensures that clients’ investments are managed with precision and foresight.

