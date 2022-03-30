Press Releases

03/29/2022

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Issues Statement Regarding Second COVID-19 Booster Dose

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 29, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations to allow a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals. More information about booster dose recommendations is available here.

This now makes a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death. During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.

Individuals who are eligible for this booster are encouraged to visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to locate a site near them. Nearly 800 locations are available to administer boosters with more than adequate supply of vaccine available.

To date, 2.7 million or 75.8 percent of Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death. If you have not received a booster yet, this is a good time to get one. Older age has been the most consistent risk factor for severe disease from COVID throughout this pandemic. With this new recommendation, older adults are now eligible to receive a second booster dose. With an unknown trajectory of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, getting this booster is one additional way that older adults can protect themselves.

