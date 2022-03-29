Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30, 2022

 
 
“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 5706 – Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  2. S. 400 – William T. Coleman, Jr. and Norman Y. Mineta Department of Transportation Headquarters Act, as amended (Sen. Wicker – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  3. H.R. 5673 – Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Technical Corrections Act (Rep. Titus – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  4. H.R. 5343 – FEMA Caseworker Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. Rice (SC) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  5. H.R. 5547 – CEDS Act, as amended (Rep. Williams (GA) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  6. S. 2938 – To designate the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building", and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  7. S. 1226 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 1501 North 6th Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as the "Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse", and for other purposes (Sen. Casey – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  8. S. 233 – Donna M. Doss Memorial Act of 2021 (Sen. Cornyn – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  9. S. 2126 – To designate the Federal Office Building located at 308 W. 21st Street in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as the "Louisa Swain Federal Office Building", and for other purposes (Sen. Lummis – Transportation and Infrastructure)

