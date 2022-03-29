Mujenta to start offering marketing products to help clients craft 360-degree marketing strategies

Mujenta has made products to help their clients get their business noticed. They hope that this will make the marketing process easier for business owners.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team over at Mujenta has crafted a number of marketing products for their clients to use when preparing to release new products or services."I really hope that these products will give our clients what they need," said Eric, Managing Director at Mujenta, "We created the products to help small business owners and startups to leave no stone unturned when it comes to their marketing strategies, we feel a 360-degree approach would be beneficial to help businesses with their awareness campaigns and building their brand presence".The Mujenta team hope to work with hundreds of companies, all of which have unique requirements for marketing. However, the Mujenta team feels it has put together a list of marketing products that will be appealing to their customers. The products cover media relations digital marketing and social media marketing amongst others."There's a lot of room for creativity within any marketing strategy," Eric continues, " And in our research we noticed there really isn’t a one stop shop to meet a company’s marketing campaign needs, that’s why we broke down the core areas for great marketing campaigns and built products based on them”.Most common mistakes within Press ReleaseWhen asked what the most common mistakes he sees in marketing campaigns, Eric said, "well, usually there are two things I see almost daily. The first is that there is no marketing strategy whatsoever. Many people don’t take the time to consider, channels, content or frequency, and approach their marketing with poor to no strategy. The second is either failing to have a clear brand voice or target audience. Anyone who has experience in digital marketing or social media marketing knows that these are key elements in attracting the right customer. Here at Mujenta, we suggest preparing a brand book before doing any marketing campaign, which contains what the brand does or doesn’t represent”.The easy solution to marketingThe marketing team at Mujenta claim they are able to help companies discover and build audiences that meet their marketing requirements and goals. They offer these marketing services as an all-in-one package for clients who want to save time marketing and hand that task over to professionals, or as separate services for more discerning customers.ConclusionFor anyone who wants help with 360-degree marketing, Mujenta offers a suite of interesting services that promise to save on time and effort.