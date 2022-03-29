Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,650 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House passed H.R. 2954, the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022: 

“I’m proud to join in supporting the bipartisan passage of legislation to help more Americans save for retirement and build on our work last Congress to enact the SECURE Act, which was a first important step in the process of making it easier for workers to open and contribute to retirement accounts.  In passing today’s legislation, the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, the House is acting on a bipartisan basis to expand automatic enrollment in companies’ retirement plans, encourage more companies to offer and contribute to their workers’ plans, and allow those near retirement to save more and for longer.    “I want to thank Chairman Richard Neal for leading on this bill in the Ways and Means Committee, as well as Chairman Bobby Scott, whose Education and Labor Committee contributed significantly to the final product on a bipartisan basis.  I urge the Senate to take swift action on this measure and send it to President Biden’s desk so we can build on the successes of the SECURE Act.  All Americans ought to have access to a secure retirement.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.