Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act

“I’m proud to join in supporting the bipartisan passage of legislation to help more Americans save for retirement and build on our work last Congress to enact the SECURE Act, which was a first important step in the process of making it easier for workers to open and contribute to retirement accounts. In passing today’s legislation, the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, the House is acting on a bipartisan basis to expand automatic enrollment in companies’ retirement plans, encourage more companies to offer and contribute to their workers’ plans, and allow those near retirement to save more and for longer. “I want to thank Chairman Richard Neal for leading on this bill in the Ways and Means Committee, as well as Chairman Bobby Scott, whose Education and Labor Committee contributed significantly to the final product on a bipartisan basis. I urge the Senate to take swift action on this measure and send it to President Biden’s desk so we can build on the successes of the SECURE Act. All Americans ought to have access to a secure retirement.”