Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,650 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement Condemning Recent Terrorist Attacks in Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the recent terror attacks in Israel: 

“I was deeply disturbed to learn of the terrorist attacks in Israel over the past few days, which have cost the lives of innocent Israelis and shaken a nation that has too often felt the pain of violence and unprovoked terror.  My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.  I was just in Israel last month, where I visited with Israelis who have endured attacks from terrorist rockets and tunnels and who continue to face the constant threat of shootings and stabbings in their cities and communities.  Those who target the Jewish state and its people for terror do so because they are so filled with hatred that was borne from centuries of vile antisemitism.  The House of Representatives has stood strongly together, Democrats and Republicans, in condemning antisemitism and reaffirming our support for the Jewish State of Israel reborn in the Jewish people’s ancient and ancestral homeland.  We will continue to do so.  Terror will not prevail; Israelis will persevere and, with the help and solidarity of the American people, will surely continue to thrive and build a stronger, safer, and more peaceful future for themselves and for their region.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement Condemning Recent Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.