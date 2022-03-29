Hoyer Statement Condemning Recent Terrorist Attacks in Israel

“I was deeply disturbed to learn of the terrorist attacks in Israel over the past few days, which have cost the lives of innocent Israelis and shaken a nation that has too often felt the pain of violence and unprovoked terror. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I was just in Israel last month, where I visited with Israelis who have endured attacks from terrorist rockets and tunnels and who continue to face the constant threat of shootings and stabbings in their cities and communities. Those who target the Jewish state and its people for terror do so because they are so filled with hatred that was borne from centuries of vile antisemitism. The House of Representatives has stood strongly together, Democrats and Republicans, in condemning antisemitism and reaffirming our support for the Jewish State of Israel reborn in the Jewish people’s ancient and ancestral homeland. We will continue to do so. Terror will not prevail; Israelis will persevere and, with the help and solidarity of the American people, will surely continue to thrive and build a stronger, safer, and more peaceful future for themselves and for their region.”