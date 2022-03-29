Submit Release
Let’s go fishing! Freshwater license-free weekend is April 2-3

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 2-3.

License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply. 

Looking for a fishing spot to bring your family? The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend and the public is invited to attend. Youth anglers will be allowed to access fish in ponds on site. Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing!

Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby Where: Florida Bass Conservation Center (3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597) When: Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby Where: Tenoroc Public Use Area (3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805) When: Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration required for youth participation at this event. To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

Some of Florida’s freshwater waterbodies are extra special right now! Have you heard about our freshwater angler recognition program, TrophyCatch? We are celebrating its 10th season and that means you can fish for special, pink-tagged largemouth bass for some big prizes! Visit TrophyCatch.com to learn more.

For more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at MyFWC.com. Fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

