President of Turkey arrives in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, March 28 - On March 29, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, together with his spouse, arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

The President of Uzbekistan and his spouse met them at Tashkent International Airport.

The Leader of Turkey, together with the President of Uzbekistan, arrived at the “Yangi O’zbekiston” park and laid flowers at the Independence Monument. A brief inspection of the new complex took place, during which the distinguished guest was informed about the concept of architectural solutions and features of the sculptural compositions of this ensemble.

It should be noted that the flower laying ceremony in the “Yangi O’zbekiston” park by the Head of a foreign state was held for the first time and in the future is intended to become a traditional place to visit for the country’s guests.

Source: UzA

