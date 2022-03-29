To Mr. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Dear Mr. President,

I thank you for your letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I also sincerely congratulate you and your friendly people on this memorable milestone.

The ties of friendship and cooperation that bind our countries and peoples and the present level of our inter-state relations are gratifying, and we attach great significance to them.

Throughout the years, the relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt have developed constructively in bilateral and multilateral formats. I wish to highlight our cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the Non-Aligned Movement.

I believe that through our joint efforts, our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and expand for the sake of the interests of our countries and peoples.

I wish robust health and success to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 March 2022