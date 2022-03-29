More classrooms coming to Dover Bay Secondary

CANADA, March 29 - Construction has begun on an addition that will add four new classrooms to Dover Bay Secondary school.

“Nanaimo is a great place to raise a family, and we are continuing to invest in schools to keep up with growth in the region,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “With the addition of four new classrooms at Dover Bay Secondary, 100 students will be able to move out of portables and into classrooms so they can be better connected to their school.”

The Government of B.C. is contributing $2.6 million to the expansion. School District 68, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools (NLPS), will contribute an additional $400,000. The renovation will optimize existing, underused spaces, having only minimal impacts on students and staff. Along with the new classrooms, a learning hub, fitness centre and gender-neutral washrooms are being added. Construction is expected to finish in fall 2022.

“The new classrooms being added to Dover Bay Secondary will give students a better learning environment,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “This project is a real win-win. There will be minimal disruption to learning, and this will set the school up to accommodate future growth.”

This project is part of the Province’s commitment to improve schools for students and staff throughout B.C. Since 2017, $2.6 billion has been spent on school improvements, including $35 million in Nanaimo for seismic upgrades at Cilaire and Pleasant Valley elementary schools and a 12-classroom addition to Hammond Bay Elementary.

“The NLPS Board of Education is extremely grateful that the Ministry of Education continues to provide funding for additional classrooms in the district, said Charlene McKay, board chair, District 68. "Nanaimo has been identified as one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, and the board, now more than ever, will continue to advocate for more safe and inclusive learning spaces through its long-range facilities planning.”

To support this momentum, Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school construction projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.