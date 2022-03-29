Minister’s statement on representative for children and youth’s report

CANADA, March 29 - Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, has issued the following statement in response to the March 29, 2022, report from the representative for children and youth:

“I’d like to thank the representative – and the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy – for their detailed reports. My ministry will be analyzing the content of the reports in depth over the coming weeks.

“Ensuring equitable, effective funding to support Indigenous children, youth and families, both on and off reserve, is a priority for the Ministry of Children and Family Development. These reports raise long-standing fiscal and data issues that we have been working to address for some time within the ministry, with cross-ministry partners and through our tripartite working group with the Government of Canada and the First Nations Leadership Council. Our tripartite working group is the only one of its kind in Canada.

“We are committed to continuing the important work we have begun together with our partners on a new fiscal framework that will ensure equitable funding for Indigenous children, youth and families in our province.

“Each year, the ministry also works with First Nations in B.C. to develop accountability statements to track funding from the Province, and the ministry has recently met with Indigenous Child and Family Service agencies, also known as Delegated Aboriginal Agencies, to discuss funding. This is a start to improving our accountability, and we must do more.

“These reports give us valuable information that will help enhance the Province’s work to implement the action plan for the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and to build the fiscal framework to ensure Indigenous children, youth and families in B.C. are supported no matter where they live.

“We know there is still much more for us to do together. It’s vital for Indigenous children to be able to access the services and supports they need, no matter where in the province they live. We are committed to continuing to work in partnership with Indigenous communities on the important issues that affect Indigenous children and families in B.C., and to ensure all Indigenous children and families have the supports they need to thrive.”