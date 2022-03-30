New Literary Project Announces 2022 Jack Hazard Fellowship Winners in Support of Creative Writers Who Teach High School

The 2022 Jack Hazard Fellows are: (top row - left to right) Kevin Allardice, Julie T. Anderson, Armando Batista, Adam O. Davis, and Sheila Madary; (bottom row - left to right) Molly Montgomery, Mehnaz Sahibzada, Tori Sciacca, and Andy Spear

Program Awards $5,000 Summer Fellowships to Writers Who Teach to Enable and Encourage Them to Use Their Summers to Explore Their “Calling, Art and Craft”

The Jack Hazard Fellowship is a brilliant way to ensure that our teachers who are also writers have the time and freedom to devote to the art that sustains them.” — Lauren Groff - author of Fates and Furies, Florida, & Matrix