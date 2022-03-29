More about The Agenda for the April Monthly Parole Board Meeting is Published

Board Meeting Agenda

April 13, 2022

Location: Georgia Southern University Williams Center Multipurpose Room 74 Georgia Avenue Statesboro, Georgia 30458

Time: 2:00 P.M

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 11, 2022, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations

B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment