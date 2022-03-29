More about The Agenda for the April Monthly Parole Board Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
April 13, 2022
Location: Georgia Southern University Williams Center Multipurpose Room 74 Georgia Avenue Statesboro, Georgia 30458
Time: 2:00 P.M
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 11, 2022, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment