Update: Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3001011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 3/26/22 at 1417 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1396 Vermont Route 9 W – Searsburg, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Mary E. Reid

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg, and is releasing an updated photo of her. She was last seen at about 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at her home in Searsburg. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers.

State police encourages anyone with information that might aid the investigation to call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022***

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person incident located in the area of Vermont Route 9 in the Town of Searsburg, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Mary E. Reid, 53, from Searsburg, Vermont. Troopers in the Southern Vermont area have been unable to locate the individual at this time. We encourage people to use this press release and the attached picture to assist in finding Ms. Reid. If anyone has helpful information about Reid’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 444-5421.

- 30 -