Sage Sotheby’s International Realty Offers Rare, Exquisite Estate in the Heart of Tulsa

A singular opportunity to re-imagine Tulsa’s most desirable and untouched historic estate. Seven park-like acres perfectly placed surround the main house, a guest house with three garage bays, tennis court and sweeping drive. A true country estate.

The Patterson Estate is part of the fabric and history of Tulsa, and indeed the entire state. It is thrilling to imagine how its next owners will carry forward its legacy.” — Rob Allen

TULSA, OK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it came time to list the seven-acre Patterson Estate, 3105 S. Peoria, the choice was simple. The combination of the global reach of Sotheby’s International Realty, plus a deep knowledge of the luxury real estate market in Oklahoma led the sellers to precisely one team: Rob Allen, CEO and Principal Broker and Jenna Harper, Senior Broker, both with Oklahoma City’s Sage Sotheby’s Realty. The Patterson Estate is offered at $15 million.

“We are pleased that our team has been selected to represent this once-in-a-lifetime property. The Patterson Estate is part of the fabric and history of Tulsa, and indeed the entire state. It is thrilling to imagine how its next owners will carry forward its legacy,” said Allen.

“It truly is a singular opportunity,” Harper said. “This property is a masterpiece on seven acres.”

Turn-of-the-century oil baron Tom Loffland and his bride, Cecile, constructed the Estate’s elegant mansion in 1925 under the direction of renowned architects Lawrence Blue and Fred Knoblock whose combined artistry and sense of scale were the perfect fit for the project.

The Estate consists of a three-story home, a guest apartment with three parking bays, a tennis court and countless historically significant details large and small, such as its leaded glass dome. The property was purchased in 1968 by Bob and Cadijah Patterson who, along with their four children, made it their home for decades. The Patterson Estate occupies seven lush acres on the southeast corner of E. 31st ST and South Peoria Ave. The grounds are redolent with large, native trees obscuring the house from the street, but for its steep, natural slate roof.

One approaches the home via a long, curved circular drive, passing the tennis court and pavilion, finally arriving in a pretty clearing within which sits the main house. Its exterior stonework, a rustic stacked limestone, covers the walls of the first-floor level, almost like wainscotting, with the upper levels articulated in a traditional, half beam-and-plaster Tudor motif.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

Offered at $15 million

Seven acres

5 bedrooms

5 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms

Three-bay garage with guest apartment

Speakeasy bar in basement

Third floor library

Leaded glass atrium

A block from the Gathering Place

On the northern border of Brookside

Close to Philbrook Museum and Utica Square

The Patterson Estate, a 1925 mansion anchors a beautiful, historic acreage among the city’s most vibrant districts.