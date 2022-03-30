Free2move and Rituals celebrate spring with smart mobility
Free2move amplifies the customer experience with Rituals Cosmetics Beauty-to-go sets in vehicles parked in Washington DC and Portland Oregon!WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free2move, driven to create innovative mobility solutions for a sustainable future, is elevating everyday life for customers in Washington D.C. and Portland Oregon with Rituals Cosmetics gifts in Free2move vehicles!
Just as the cherry blossoms are set to make life beautiful, Free2move and Rituals are dedicated to making mobility experiences more memorable, with thoughtful ways to find happiness in daily routines. Luxurious beauty products, as well as chances to win a grand prize, will be found in Free2move vehicles from Monday 21st March to Monday 25th April this spring.
Starting on March 21th, Rituals Beauty-to-go sets and 1,600 flyers will be placed in vehicles in Washington D.C., and 555 Rituals Beauty-to-go sets and 700 flyers will be placed in vehicles in Portland Oregon.
The sets include bath and body favorites from The Ritual of Sakura collection, created to embody the beauty of the Sakura blossom and celebrate each day as a new beginning. Each flyer will feature a QR code leading to a landing page with the opportunity to win one Grand Prize Pack, valued at $270, and five Runner-Up Prizes: a Sakura Scented Candle valued at $29.50. All entries will receive a 20% discount code to use on Rituals.com
For more information, please visit https://www.rituals.com/free2move.
************************
About Rituals Cosmetics:
Rituals Cosmetics is a brand dedicated to sustainable and personal wellbeing in the beauty luxury industry. As a foremost founder of integrating bath, body and home care into a single portfolio, Rituals embraces the lifestyle of transforming everyday routines into more meaningful moments. Each product is inspired by an ancient tradition allowing you to find happiness in the smallest of things. With an expansive innovation portfolio in body care, home fragrances, natural skin care, Rituals invites the consumer to enrich their world with wellbeing moments. Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals has since been established as a global industry expert in over 36 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris, Hong Kong and New York with more than 900 stores, 3000 shop-in-shops and 5 body spas.
Dedicated to its Clean, Conscious and Caring approach, Rituals is a proud Certified B CorporationTM. As part of Rituals’ commitment to continuously improve its social & environmental impact, the brand is focused on 90% natural origin formulas and packaging that’s either refillable, recyclable or made of recycled material. Next to that, Rituals is an avid supporter of 3 charities. In a world of luxury brands, Rituals aims to be the forerunner in the luxury standard of bringing beauty and wellbeing together in a sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.rituals.com
About Free2move
Dedicated to revolutionizing mobility, Free2move offers access to fleets of brand-new Jeep Renegades through their Mobility Hubs in Washington D.C., Portland Oregon, and other urban centers across the U.S.A. and Europe. Through the Free2move app, customers are able to immediately access vehicles by the minute, by the day, or by the month, with no additional paperwork required. The all-inclusive Free2move prices include maintenance, parking and insurance, with no hidden costs or surprise fees, for a streamlined and smooth experience that prioritizes the customer.
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.
Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points in Europe.
Media contacts :
Dalyce Semko, Open2America, d.semko@open2america.com, 403-869-3259
Dalyce Semko
Open2America
+ 14038693259
email us here