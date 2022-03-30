Submit Release
Free Crypto Trading Has Arrived, Ex-Binance Team Launches Mayex

The Most Competitive Crypto Trading Platform

Make Every Transaction More Profitable

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January, seven former Binance core technicians launched a free crypto exchange called Mayex.

Mayex hopes to become a brand new platform that subverts the past. The platform provides customers with free spot trading, low-cost Perpetual contracts , with more than 100 crypto trading pairs on the platform.

Mayex's vision is to make every transaction more profitable for customers, the platform is completely free for spot transactions, and the derivatives transaction rate is as low as 0.01%.

The team redesigned the entire trading engine based on past experience to support uninterrupted hot updates and multi-level risk control. The new engine can support 400,000 orders per second.

One of Mayex’s co-founders, John Davis, joined Binance as technical lead after more than six years of quantitative trading. He mentioned:
“The entire crypto trading industry is very suitable for high frequency trading. But the cost of crypto trading is too high. Our goal is to allow users to enjoy faster, safer, and lower cost transactions.’’

We shared these ideas with former colleagues and we decided to work together to create a new trading platform to make it happen, and we've done it.

aviessa kho
mayex
