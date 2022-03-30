$350 Million Art Donation
U.S. Artist, Jack Armstrong, Plans to Donate up to $350 Million to “Help Save Children in Ukraine” Charity
Cosmic Extensionalism is a 'universal transcendence' in art and in an artist that is a completely separate (new) art category and singularly unique in style and merit.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Armstrong, founder of Cosmic 'X' art,
will donate up to $350 Million in a rare art sale.
American artist Jack Armstrong, is offering his rare art collection of the 7 Most Expensive Paintings in the world, by a living artist.
Mr. Armstrong will donate 50% of his $700 Million USD sale to the respected charitable organization – Save the Children – 'Help Save Children in Ukraine'
Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to both children and their families.
Since their founding 100 years ago, the charitable organization has changed the lives of over 1 billion children. In 2020 alone, they reached more than 197 million children.
"Children are priceless, in comparison to art ", says the artist.
The Ukraine crisis has deeply impacted Mr. Armstrong, who has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine and Russia. He hopes this art sale can become an inspiration for artists everywhere to help Ukrainian children and families in this critical moment in history.
The donation from the art sale will further help the fund provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, support, hygiene kits and cash assistance.
Cosmic 'X' Art is the World's Most Expensive – 2022
When you speak about the most expensive art in the world, the names 'Basquiat' and 'Warhol' come up, as sales of both artists' work now exceed $100 million per piece.
The still-living member of the Warhol, Basquiat and Haring NYC Art Tribe is – Jack Armstrong. Cosmic 'X' Art is the most significant and rare art collection globally by a living painter.
Fixed at only 100 pieces to ever be created and completely influenced by unique cosmic visions, it allowed Mr. Armstrong to create a new style of art he named – Cosmic 'X '. This new art category was first created precisely 30 years after his famous uncle – Neil Armstrong landed on the Moon.
The official name: Cosmic Extensionalism has been written about worldwide. Yet, artist Jack Armstrong has never wholly explained how he developed an art technique and style completely different from anything else that has come before or after it in art history.
When asked, he carefully explains it as: "A 'universal transcendence' in art and in an artist that is a completely separate (new) art category and singularly unique in style and merit."
For all enquiries in purchasing this incredible art collection and a copy of the brochure, please send a message to the artist via email: artist@jackarmstrong.us
