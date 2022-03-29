Majors Law Group Celebrating Third Anniversary of Serving Arizona
The firm is also celebrating one year of operations in WashingtonTEMPE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majors Law Group is thrilled to announce it will be celebrating its third anniversary on May 1 as a leading bankruptcy and personal injury law firm. The company began in Arizona and expanded to three offices across the state, while also adding three locations in the state of Washington over the past year.
Majors Law Group has been a staple in the community and has helped countless clients with their legal needs. Their team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing quality representation and exceptional customer service. The firm has offices in Tempe, Peoria and Tuscon, Arizona; and Renton, Tacoma and Seattle, Washington.
Looking back on the past three years, founding partner Dominic Majors is proud of his firm's accomplishments. "When we started this firm, our goal was to provide quality legal services to our community," said Majors. "I'm happy to say that we've been able to do that and more. We've also been able to give back to the community in various ways, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do that in the years to come."
Majors Law Group’s represents people injured through no fault of their own, and who seek financial compensation for their injuries, including for medical costs, physical pain, emotional suffering, disfigurement, lost income, loss of quality of life, and punitive damages in traumatic events such as motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, and premises liability cases. The firm also deals with cases involving foreclosures, repossessions and creditor harassment.
In addition to providing quality legal services, Majors Law Group has also been a force for good in the community. The firm is proud to have contributed time and resources to numerous charitable organizations over the past year.
For more information about Majors Law Group and to schedule a free consultation, visit majorslawgroup.com.
