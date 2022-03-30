Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,652 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Christine Kozachuk, founder of Every Girl Wins Institute awards the 2022 Legacy Award to Dr. Fidelia Graand-Galon.

Dr. Christine Kozachuk & Dr. Fidelia Graand-Galon

2022 Every Girl Wins Legacy Award

CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fidelia Graand -Galon from Suriname is the 2022 Recipient of the Every Girl Wins Legacy Award. The Legacy Award recognizes one deserving woman each year who is leaving a legacy by leaving a positive impact on women and children worldwide.

She was awarded the Legacy Award for her work as an International Every Girl Wins Representative and her results with the Maroon Women's Network.

Dr. Kozachuk states she is a trailblazer in achieving so many firsts as a woman, leaving a legacy that shows all women that anything is possible as long as you set your mind to it.

Alex Jones
EGWI Media Department
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Christine Kozachuk, founder of Every Girl Wins Institute awards the 2022 Legacy Award to Dr. Fidelia Graand-Galon.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.