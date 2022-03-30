Dr. Christine Kozachuk, founder of Every Girl Wins Institute awards the 2022 Legacy Award to Dr. Fidelia Graand-Galon.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fidelia Graand -Galon from Suriname is the 2022 Recipient of the Every Girl Wins Legacy Award. The Legacy Award recognizes one deserving woman each year who is leaving a legacy by leaving a positive impact on women and children worldwide.
She was awarded the Legacy Award for her work as an International Every Girl Wins Representative and her results with the Maroon Women's Network.
Dr. Kozachuk states she is a trailblazer in achieving so many firsts as a woman, leaving a legacy that shows all women that anything is possible as long as you set your mind to it.
