The Attic Doctors Add Spring Cleaning Whole House Air Purifier to Homeowner Attic Cleaning and Upgrade Services
HVAC cleaning and safety experts help OC residents breath easier to live comfortably and securely in their homesANAHEIM, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attic Doctors, long known as one of the best Orange County home improvement service providers, today announced it is adding the option of a whole house air purifier to home attic cleaning as an upgrade service for homeowners. The quality of a home’s indoor air has become very important for family members who want a hygienic home. Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses need clean air. The Attic Doctors are now offering a solution.
The Attic Doctors are California’s most trusted, leading attic insulation cleaning experts. The company’s whole house air purifier is a proven, effective solution for homeowners who want comfort, safety and energy efficiency. The purifier deals with a serious issue, which is the tendency for houses to recirculate unwanted particulates from attic insulation that needs to be cleaned or replaced. Homeowners also find that their houses can be either too hot or too cold because of insulation that needs attention. The Attic Doctors have experienced, highly trained personnel and equipment to address this problem.
“Within one day, we guarantee that your home will be safer, cleaner and so much more comfortable,” said the Owner of The Attic Doctors, Mark Dawson. “Finally, with the whole house air purifier you and your family can breathe the cleanest air. You’ll reap the rewards of lifelong benefits with a one-time investment that will keep your family health safe. Most people don’t realize that cleaning an attic space is the most life-changing and least inexpensive investment for home improvement. The attic is the most vital part of the home.”
The Attic Doctors are well known in Southern California’s home improvement industry thanks to their professional proprietary methods and impeccable service.
The Attic Doctors Spring Cleaning and attic cleaning services provide homeowners the following benefits:
- Cleaner attics and better indoor air quality
- New insulation replacement for year-round comfort during all seasons
- Reduce wasted money on energy bills
- No more issues with rodents and droppings
- Eliminate potential health hazards
- Free up attic space to organize belongings
About The Attic Doctors
Since 1993, The Attic Doctors have been serving Orange County’s exclusive homes with insulation cleaning and replacement. It is dedicated to help keep families safe, comfortable and their homes energy-efficient. The family-owned company of C-2 insulation, C-20 HVAC, and B1 general contractors offers more than 30 years of industry experience and is “the one-stop-shop for all comfort needs.” The Attic Doctors specialize in attic cleaning, attic insulation removal, rodent removal, sealing and disinfecting and many other energy-efficient home solutions.
The Attic Doctors work with homeowners and general contractors for the best HVAC services and implement radiant barriers, quiet cool houses and exhaust fans. The company has been a “Home Depot Pro” for the past ten year and has high ratings Houzz, HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack, Google and Yelp.
The Attic Doctors enables prospective customers to compare quotes and get a free inspection. They are open seven days a week.
To learn more about The Attic Doctors, call (714) 269-6544 for a free quote or visit: https://theatticdoctors.com.
For more information about attic cleaning and indoor air quality services, visit https://theatticdoctors.com/attic-cleaning-service-attic-clean-up-orange-county/.
