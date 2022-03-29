A global real-time staffing solution for the hospitality industry created by a Latina Chef
A real-time global staffing solution for the hospitality industry launched by award-winning culinary thought leader, a Latin woman-owned company.WHITTIER, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join SIS Portal now available on www.saveurintegrativesolutions.com or www.joinsis.com
Saveur Integrative Solutions-SIS is a staffing and human resource company for the hospitality and foodservice industries. The need for a healthier working environment is at the forefront of any hospitality customer service-oriented business. Chef Denise Portillo was inspired to create a platform that aided in the hospitality field to create a thriving atmosphere from hiring to team building and hiring staff. Like a seed that is planted and nurtured, patience, time, and passion are the perfect recipe for a successful business from seed source to planted and nurtured. Patience, time, and passion are the ideal recipe for a successful business from seed to the creation of your plate. The requirement for a better workplace in the cordiality business has prompted go for this leap to add to this industry for a prime reason. The gateway has two classifications, employee registration and employer registration.
Available today, the S.I.S portal allows restaurateurs and other employers to browse available candidates in any desired location range, review profiles, and recruit the most qualified staff immediately or at a scheduled date and time. The site also provides a robust platform for local chefs to create profiles and enlist their availability to facilitate the supply. Join SIS can be accessed globally.
Restaurants, hotels, and bars usually face staffing problems due to varying or seasonal demand, no-shows, employees quitting jobs, and other emerging reasons due to the pandemic. At the same time, many chefs and kitchen staff have difficulty finding the right opportunities. Having witnessed a clear gap here, Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Denise Portillo worked on launching the Join S.I.S Portal to provide a real-time solution to this problem by allowing chefs to enlist their availabilities on an hourly/daily/weekly/contract basis and employers to browse through available chefs in a particular area.
“As a Latin female veteran of the hospitality industry, I know first-hand how staffing issues impact a business.” said Chef and SIS Founder Denise Portillo, “I created SIS to create staffing solutions for dedicated business owners to provide better customer experience and growth their business.”
The portal is free for all candidates seeing employment and works on an affordable employer model. Visit www.saveurintegrativesolutions.com for more information about the portal and its features. If you’d like further details on the Join S.I.S Portal, or you would like to schedule an interview with Chef Denise Portillo, please contact
