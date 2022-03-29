Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,652 in the last 365 days.

A global real-time staffing solution for the hospitality industry created by a Latina Chef

A real-time global staffing solution for the hospitality industry launched by award-winning culinary thought leader, a Latin woman-owned company.

WHITTIER, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join SIS Portal now available on www.saveurintegrativesolutions.com or www.joinsis.com

Saveur Integrative Solutions-SIS is a staffing and human resource company for the hospitality and foodservice industries. The need for a healthier working environment is at the forefront of any hospitality customer service-oriented business. Chef Denise Portillo was inspired to create a platform that aided in the hospitality field to create a thriving atmosphere from hiring to team building and hiring staff. Like a seed that is planted and nurtured, patience, time, and passion are the perfect recipe for a successful business from seed source to planted and nurtured. Patience, time, and passion are the ideal recipe for a successful business from seed to the creation of your plate. The requirement for a better workplace in the cordiality business has prompted go for this leap to add to this industry for a prime reason. The gateway has two classifications, employee registration and employer registration.
.
Available today, the S.I.S portal allows restaurateurs and other employers to browse available candidates in any desired location range, review profiles, and recruit the most qualified staff immediately or at a scheduled date and time. The site also provides a robust platform for local chefs to create profiles and enlist their availability to facilitate the supply. Join SIS can be accessed globally.

Restaurants, hotels, and bars usually face staffing problems due to varying or seasonal demand, no-shows, employees quitting jobs, and other emerging reasons due to the pandemic. At the same time, many chefs and kitchen staff have difficulty finding the right opportunities. Having witnessed a clear gap here, Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Denise Portillo worked on launching the Join S.I.S Portal to provide a real-time solution to this problem by allowing chefs to enlist their availabilities on an hourly/daily/weekly/contract basis and employers to browse through available chefs in a particular area.

“As a Latin female veteran of the hospitality industry, I know first-hand how staffing issues impact a business.” said Chef and SIS Founder Denise Portillo, “I created SIS to create staffing solutions for dedicated business owners to provide better customer experience and growth their business.”


The portal is free for all candidates seeing employment and works on an affordable employer model. Visit www.saveurintegrativesolutions.com for more information about the portal and its features. If you’d like further details on the Join S.I.S Portal, or you would like to schedule an interview with Chef Denise Portillo, please contact

Saveur Integrative Solutions
Phone - +800 506-8917
Email hello@joinsis.com
To be directed

Denise Portillo
Join SIS
+1 800-506-8917
email us here

You just read:

A global real-time staffing solution for the hospitality industry created by a Latina Chef

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.