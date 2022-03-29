Vermont Wildlife Course for Educators, July 17-22

Vermont’s popular fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 17-22, 2022.

The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.

Now in its 37th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) staff through Castleton University.

“Wildlife resources are important to all Vermonters in one way or another,” says Fish and Wildlife’s Outreach Director, Alison Thomas. “If educators can get connected with the outdoors and in turn expose their students, then many of these students will be able to make informed decisions about Vermont wildlife and their habitat needs.”

“This course is unique in that it helps non-formal and pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers from any discipline -- math, language arts, physical education, or history -- improve their instructional strategies and make their lesson plans more relevant to their students.”

“This course is hands-on,” added Thomas. “It continues to evolve and incorporate new environmental education ideas and activities, but we also continue to do traditional programs that have been part of the week for more than three decades. It is a great mix of new and old with all of it being incredibly helpful and memorable. We believe during these difficult times, it is important now more than ever that we foster personal relationships with the natural world, habitat and wildlife and encourage an individual’s connection with the outdoors.”

Tuition is $650 for the course. Books, food and overnight facilities are included. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available by email from Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov

Buck Lake Conservation Camp is located east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact: Alison.Thomsas@vermont.gov, 802-371-9975 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

