NeuShield Announces Partnership with Cyber Iron Dome
NeuShield Data Sentinel provides the data protections customers need from ransomware breaches
The partnership with Cyber Iron Dome enhances our strategy to have our products deployed by small and medium-sized businesses.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuShield, developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology, today announced a partnership with Cyber Iron Dome. NeuShield’s Data Sentinel, which enables the instant recovery of devices and data files when other malware defenses fail, is a key piece of technology utilized by Cyber Iron Dome. Cyber Iron Dome customers can deploy NeuShield to protect their systems and data, with immediate recovery from malware attacks.
— Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield
NeuShield Data Sentinel integration is a key component to Cyber Iron Dome’s Computer consulting practice:
• Adds a quick recovery solution to Cyber Iron Dome’s security offerings against fully undetectable (FUD) ransomware threats
• Simplifies recovery workflow, by integrating and centrally managing prevention, recovery, and security events
• Reduces customer downtime through automation and rapid recovery
• Cost-effective solution with enterprise-class results
“The partnership with Cyber Iron Dome enhances our strategy to have our products deployed by small and medium-sized businesses,” states Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “Many SMBs don’t have in-house expertise to secure, manage and support their own infrastructure. For these companies, consultants, like Cyber Iron Dome are great technology partners, providing the most appropriate technology with proven value.”
Ransomware is one of the largest security concerns for any company, and SMEs are particularly vulnerable, because they don’t have the security expertise or budgets of larger enterprises. The use of NeuShield in Cyber Iron Dome’s technical and business solutions provides a high-value differentiated service offering. The quick recovery features from NeuShield helps customers avoid catastrophic downtime due to ransomware.
“Through this partnership with NeuShield, Cyber Iron Dome provides a new and innovative protection and recovery solution to the APAC market,” states Gordon Cowan, CEO at Cyber Iron Dome. “This is especially compelling in today’s digital technology climate, where cybersecurity has become so prevalent. The ability to have a one-click restore following a ransomware, or any malware attack, is game-changing.”
As a leading provider of IT protection and infrastructure services, Cyber Iron Dome understands the value of integrating innovative technology solutions. Their consulting offers a valued approach that incorporates multiple security products and services, and combines their data with the management of security information and events. NeuShield integration provides immediate protection and recovery if a bad actor gets past malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware.
NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what other ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s data recovery allows organizations to proactively defend their data utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files, and ensure instant data recovery. This new approach allows companies to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat, because NeuShield safeguards the data, rather than trying to identify specific threats.
About NeuShield
NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield.
About Cyber Iron Dome
Cyber Iron Dome is made up of a diverse group of experts coming together to provide best-in-class technical and business solutions to current-day business problems.
Our team of consultants are passionate about helping harness the value of the convergence of IT and Business. With a global presence our team offers extensive experience in IT including Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Audit, Forensics and a Global Business Acumen, we simplify the Bits and Bytes to find workable solutions for your organization.
For additional information, visit us at https://cyberirondome.com/.
