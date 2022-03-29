Crypto Card & How To Spend Bitcoin, Ethereum & BUSD With The New Virtual Payment Card By BUSDX

The innovative Defi project BUSDX is about to release a crypto card solution for it's holders to enable them to spend any cryptocurrency.

UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Card & How To Spend Bitcoin, Ethereum & BUSD With The BUSDX New Virtual Payment CardA common question for crypto currency enthusiasts is how do you spend Bitcoin, Ethereum & BUSD?The innovative Defi project BUSDX is about to release a crypto card solution for its holders to enable them to spend any crypto currency by first converting it to BUSD, a stable coin which is pegged to the US dollar & backed by one of the world’s biggest exchanges Binance.xPay virtual crypto payment card is due to be released by the end of April & it’s announcement caused a massive 300% upswing in the token price & a 10 fold increase in its trading volume this was a double win for BUSDX token holders who enjoyed x3 gains on their holdings & also received 10% reflection rewards on the tokens trading volume. The spike in price didn’t go unnoticed, BUSDX was featured on Coin Market Cap & Coin Gecko as crypto’s biggest gainers in the 1 day & 7 day charts.Just like Safemoon & Evergrow, BUSDX is a reflection token where there is a transaction tax which reflects back to the holders providing a true source of passive income. BUSDX also has a staking contract that pays a generous 20% APY in BUSDX & staked tokens still automatically receive the 10% BUSD volume based reflections airdropped into their wallets daily.Phase one of the xPay virtual crypto payment card will be activated for online purchases only, Phase two will allow holders to use their crypto card to make purchases in retail outlets point of sale. If you are looking to make decentralized payments with crypto currency then checkout BUSDX & their xPay virtual crypto card payment service at www.busdxpay.com or for more information on becoming a BUSDX holder please visit www.busdx.com BUSDX can also be found on Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok & Reddit.Website: https://www.BUSDX.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/BUSD_X Telegram: https://t.me/busd_x