Groceries, Gas, and Car Prices At An All Time High Due to Inflation One Music Marketing Company Freezes Prices

For those who deal in music marketing - including all the important Spotify streaming promotions; stretching marketing budgets is now more important than ever.OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, absurd inflation has made everything we use more ridiculously expensive. For those who deal in music marketing and advertising - including the all important Spotify streaming promotions; stretching marketing budgets is now more important than ever.
Nearly all Music Marketing companies that provide the paramount streaming campaigns for musical artists and podcasts are following suit with higher prices. However, we found one top Music Marketing company has not increased their prices for 2022; in fact they haven’t raised their prices for their comprehensive Spotify streaming services since 2017.
The only way to get ones product noticed on streaming sites is no different than when Artists were competing to get a consumer to purchase their CD at physical retail; by getting consumer to pay attention to their title(s). The only difference with the latter scenario is that in record stores, Artists were competing with perhaps 10,000 products per year, versus the now *22 million products added every year on Spotify.
“Playlist Pitching” has been the primary marketing strategy for promoting tracks on streaming services; especially Spotify. As Spotify’s track offerings have more than tripled in number, the manner of marketing has barely; if any, evolved to keep up with the changing landscape. When searching “Playlist Pitching Services” on Google, over 800,000 results of companies that offer strictly “Playlist Pitching” come up. Many of these companies just seem to pop out of the woodwork. If all these companies are doing the same thing - it’s hard to wrap ones head around how this will help one single track or album, to stand out.
“Playlist Pitching” is only 1 spoke in the large wheel. So a track gets placed on a couple of playlists…that doesn’t mean anyone’s going to stream it. Finding a campaign that works both the B2B angle (Business to Business, getting a track on Spotify) and the B2C angle (getting consumers to stream the track and/or follow the artist on Spotify) is key. Another important factor is the duration of the campaign. Artists buying marketing services need to stretch their dollars. Many companies providing these services either don’t provide a timeframe, or provide a very limited timeframe for which their services will continue to help. The longer the campaign runs, the longer they continue to work on a track, the longer the results will last.
What kind of music marketing does a recording artist need in 2022 to create a newsworthy buzz and increase their Spotify numbers? Well, back in ‘the day’ one could promote/market his or her music using one single tactic before moving onto another. In this new, faster paced music industry, one must synchronize multiple facets of marketing, promotion and advertising, simultaneously to be successful. One company we found that that does this is SpotifyPromotions.net.
Artists need a multi-tiered streaming marketing campaign - not a single tactic (aka “Playlist Pitching”). They also need to make sure the firm is legitimate (not buying streams and placements that go against the T&C’s); and preferably a Firm that has been in the Music Marketing landscape for at least 5-10 years, or more. If they were not legitimate, they likely wouldn’t be around anymore.
As of the writing of this communication, we found that this company that offers full-fledged twelve (12) week B2B & B2C streaming campaigns. The company has been in the Music Marketing business for over 30 years, and therefore has a reputation of being legitimate.
Their campaigns employ a total of six (6) simultaneous tactics including five (5) B2B marketing techniques including: emails sent directly to Independent Spotify Curators, emails sent to in-house Spotify Curators, manual submissions to Indie Curators that curate individual playlists (Playlist Pitching to Curators that run more than one playlist or giant follower playlists, and direct placements with high positioning on Collaborative Playlists. They also address B2C marketing by posting on their various social media handles reaching over 10,000 music fans to drive traffic to their client's Spotify tracks.
The case studies on their website for Artists that have used their services show average increases of:
+ 151,450,000% in Streams
(Joe Fox and the Frantics)
+ 3,665,600% in Monthly Listeners
(Kailee Spark)
+ 43,000% in Number of Playlists
(Eileen Carey)
+ 9,700% in Saves
(Kristy Chmura)
+ 1,300% in Followers
(McMains)
The company’s over-delivery rate, on average, is +77% of the number of Combined Playlist followers guaranteed in the selected campaign.
ABOUT SPOTIFYPROMOTIONS.net
With over 30 years of experience, Web 'n Retail has managed campaigns for over 300 Artists on major and independent labels; as well as for Indie musicians. They also run SpotifyPromotions.net providing robust services to increase Artists’ Spotify streaming campaign numbers. Web ‘n Retail provides Online Music Marketing services including: Social Media Marketing, Music PR and Video Marketing for Record Labels, Independent Artists, Distributors, Music Websites, Apps and other music related products.
