Black movie King Richard Could have happen in the Memphis Black Community of Orange Mound except for Memphis Racism

Orange Mound produced 3 Gold medal winners and more NFL players than any community in America, once had great tennis players. White racist in Memphis sold the Black park that had two tennis courts. Memphis never replaced the tennis courts due to Memphis racism

There are Countries who have never won a Gold Medal. While the Community Orange Mound has produced 3 Gold Medalist the City of Memphis racist planned strategy is to marginalize this achievement via not acknowledging this achievement. There is no historic marker