Years Later, A Summer Love Song Returns
Popular new album includes timeless song from the early 1980’s.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its debut in February, Colorshow is finding a growing audience across the US, Mexico and Canada, with music well suited to the era of feel-good playlists and curated streams. Its upbeat mix of rock ballads and lyrical song/stories by Ed Gumbrecht is both fresh and familiar.
One of its most popular tracks, a dark horse for inclusion on the album, is celebrating a milestone this month – its fortieth birthday!
Love Will Return, an end-of-summer-romance song, harkens to another era of popular music. Gumbrecht, wrote the song as a 19 year-old at the end of March of 1982. “The Doobie Brothers had just announced their breakup, and I imagined it wasn’t really over. I wrote a song about the endurance of love.” He considered the song ‘vintage’ even then. “It’s a nod to that great genre of ‘love conquers distance’ songs,” says Gumbrecht who now writes music at home studios in CT and in the Adams Morgan section of DC, just footsteps from where jazz greats Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald plied their craft.
Gumbrecht wasn’t sure the chestnut belonged in this year’s collection of original compositions, but Guido Falivene, Master Sound Engineer at Dirt Floor Recording and Production advocated for it. “We recorded ‘Return last summer and it reminded me of classic songs from an era I love. It has a bit of Henley’s Boys of Summer, with a touch of Derek and the Dominoes. It belongs on the record.”
The song and another written at the same time, One and Only, sung by artist Claire Marie, are among the album’s most streamed tracks. The older compositions bring a quality of agelessness to the album which distinguishes it from the sampled electronic feel of other new releases. Executive Producer, Eric Michael Lichter, who has played with classic rock artists from Carly Simon to Susanna Hoffs, agrees the older compositions add character to the album. “The melody lines and lyrics are bright and move the songs in satisfying directions. Ed tells stories with his music that are optimistic and relatable.”
And Love Will Return is like a warm sweater. Its sudden popularity after forty years reminds us that in trying times good music will help us through.
Colorshow is the first of several scheduled album releases by Gumbrecht. A portion of proceeds support marine conservation organizations in New England, the Chesapeake and across the U.S. His next project, Enter the Muses, will be out in October of 2022.
Colorshow is now available on all streaming services, music stores and web radio outlets
Colorshow, album by Ed Gumbrecht
Recorded at Dirt Floor Recording and Production, CT
Produced by Eric Michael Lichter
Cover art by Deb Walley
Tracks:
1. Seashine
2. Be With You
3. Every Honest Decision
4. Annie
5. Big Sky
6. Sand
7. Indian Summer
8. Return to You
9. One and Only (featuring Claire Marie)
