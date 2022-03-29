Two day Small Business Development series hosted on Maui

Main, News Posted on Mar 29, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), U.S. Small Business Administration, and Hawaii Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, would like to invite small business owners who are interested in working with the federal, state, and local government, to register for a free two-day Small Business Development Series in Maui. Classes will incorporate a 6-part series to help small and minority-owned businesses market themselves more effectively to federal, state, and local government entities (i.e., military and civilian agencies). Classes will cover a broad range of topics, including:

Registering in System for Award Management (SAM)

Becoming certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE)

Getting certified with the Federal Government 8(a) Program

How Veteran, Women and HUBZone Certifications can give your business an edge

Creating Your Marketing Capability Statement or Statement of Qualification (SOQ)

How to Create your Business Plan

Financing Your Government Contracts

How to become a subcontractor

Advanced registration is required. For event details and registration, please visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-two-day-small-business-development-series-maui-tickets-301626512017.

