Job Announcement - Indigent Defense Contractors

The North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is currently looking for contractors in the Southwest Judicial District.  If you are interested please fill out the Application for Conflict Counsel Appointment (applicationConflictCounsel.pdf (nd.gov)) and email it to clcivc@nd.gov. If you have any questions regarding these contracts, please contact Executive Director Travis Finck or Deputy Director Todd Ewell at 701-845-8632.

