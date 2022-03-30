MicroConf Announces 2022 Partners for Bootstrapped Founder Community

The community is a hub for bootstrapped, non-venture seeking startup founders around the world.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of COVID-related delays, MicroConf will be hosting its flagship conference, MicroConf Growth US, in Minneapolis, MN on April 3 - 5, 2022.

MicroConf Growth US has been described as the only conference focused on self-funded, non-venture track software founders, showcasing current trends and focusing on strategies, tactics, inspiration, and relationships as the core of its programming.

This week, the company announced a lineup of partnerships with leading brands tech, enhancing its current offerings for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) founders across all stages of their business lifecycle, from the pre-launch through acquisition.

New partners include Twin Cities-based brokerage firm Quiet Light Brokerage, domain management platform DNSimple, and Pipe, a trading platform enabling founders to treat their recurring revenue streams as an asset class to secure non-dilutive capital.

“Partnering with the MicroConf community was a natural fit—we share a mission to support founders who want to grow their business on their terms. We look forward to working with the MicroConf community to help bootstrappers build and scale sustainable businesses,” says Yasmin Moaven, VP of Marketing for Pipe.

MicroConf has also announced their first non-profit partnership with St Paul, MN-based Lunar Startups, Minnesota’s first inclusive accelerator.

“MicroConf is an ideal partner to support our growing community of tech entrepreneurs... We know that supporting founders who are bootstrapping great companies is critical to meeting our ambition of creating $1 billion in economic impact and we're excited to drive that impact in partnership with MicroConf,” says Danielle Steer, Founding Executive Director of Lunar.

Xander Castro, Event Director for MicroConf, says that their partnership with Lunar Startups is meant to give back to the local communities hosting their events.

“As a queer, Latinx person, I understand that access to programming like MicroConf can make a major impact on the trajectory of founders traditionally underrepresented in tech. Lunar Startups has been paving the way to diversify the startup scene in the Twin Cities for years and we’re thrilled to provide scholarships, mentorship, and support to the Lunar Startups community in 2022.”

These new partners join the ranks of MicroConf’s existing partnerships with payment processor Stripe and email provider Hey.

Rob Walling, the co-founder of MicroConf and TinySeed, the companies accelerator and fund, says this: “These partnerships will make it so much easier for us to plan events, create new content, offer scholarships for those that need them, and focus on the needs of this community. It lets us focus on what matters - empowering entrepreneurs and increasing the population of bootstrapped and independently funded software founders.”

MicroConf is the hub for entrepreneurs building, launching, and growing self-funded software businesses. They have hosted over 26 events in the US and Europe, and have reached nearly 100,000 founders and aspiring founders globally.

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies—use their software to accept payments and manage their businesses online. To learn more visit www.stripe.com.

HEY’s fresh approach transforms email into something you want to use, not something you’re forced to deal with. HEY replaces workarounds, messy hacks, and daily frustrations, with built-in workflows, effortless organization, and clever features that levels-up email in meaningful ways. Learn more at hey.com

Pipe is a trading platform that enables entrepreneurs to grow their businesses on their terms. By treating recurring revenue streams as an asset, Pipe allows companies to transform their recurring revenue into up-front capital, instantly. To learn more visit www.pipe.com.

Quiet Light Brokerage offers a personalized service for selling internet-based businesses. Specializing in ecommerce, SaaS, Amazon, content based sites, and other online-based businesses. Learn more at quietlight.com

DNSimple provides simple and secure domain name services that make your life easier with a carefully crafted web interface and a REST API for automation. Learn more at dnsimple.com

Lunar Startups is pioneering inclusive entrepreneurial experiences, accelerating growth, connection, and innovation for CEOs who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), women, LGBTQ+, and non-binary.



